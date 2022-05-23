Last Updated:

Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On Monday; Check Fuel Prices In Major Cities

Fuel prices remained unchanged in most major cities across the country on Monday, 23 May 2022, after falling on Sunday, due to the Centre's excise duty cut.

After a big move to bring down fuel rates in India with the Union Government slashing the Central excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre, fuel prices fell on Sunday. Fuel prices came down on May 22 after remaining unchanged for the last 45 days. Following the drop, fuel prices in most major cities remained unchanged on Monday.

Petrol and Diesel prices remained unchanged in most major cities across the country on Monday, 23 May 2022. The petrol price in Delhi stood at Rs 96.72 per litre while diesel prices remained at Rs 89.62. Meanwhile, the petrol price in Mumbai is currently at Rs 111.35, while the diesel price stood at Rs 97.28. The prices remained almost the same as that on Sunday in all cities, as suggested by data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website.

Fuel prices across major cities

Delhi 

Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai 

Petrol- Rs 111.35 per litre 

Diesel- Rs 97.28 per litre

Chennai 

Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre 

Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata 

Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol- Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel- Rs 97.82 per litre

Jammu

Petrol- Rs 97.50 per litre

Diesel- Rs 83.26 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol- Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel- Rs 93.90 per litre

Jaipur 

Petrol- Rs 108.48 per litre

Diesel- Rs 93.72 per litre

Trivandrum

Petrol- Rs 107.71

Diesel- Rs 96.52 per litre

Varanasi

Petrol- Rs 97.39 per litre

Diesel- Rs 90.56 per litre

Guwahati 

Petrol- Rs 96.17 per litre

Diesel- Rs 84.04 per litre

Patna

Petrol- Rs 107.24 per litre

Diesel- Rs 94.04 per litre

Centre announces reduction in fuel prices

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced that the decision to slash fuel prices had been taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi specifically asked all arms of the government to work with sensitivity and give relief to the common man. Meanwhile, the Union Government also exhorted all state governments, especially the states where the reduction wasn’t done during the last round (November 2021), to also implement a similar cut and give relief to the common man. 

