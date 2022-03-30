Petrol Price Crosses Rs 100 Mark In Major Indian Cities; Check Fuel Rates On March 30

Petrol and diesel prices in India have gone up again for the 8th time in the last nine days on Wednesday. While the price of petrol in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata has crossed the Rs 1000-mark, diesel prices have also witnessed a consistent hike across the country.

As revised by the state-run oil refineries, the petrol and diesel prices in the national capital have been hiked by 80 paise each taking petrol price in Delhi to Rs 101.01 per litre and diesel price to Rs 92.27 per litre. Similarly, the petrol price in Mumbai has been also increased by 84 paise taking the rate to Rs 115.88 per litre and diesel prices have been increased by 85 paise taking it to Rs 100.10 per litre.

On the other hand, petrol prices in Chennai stand at Rs 106.69 per litre with an increase of 75 paise and diesel prices at Rs 96.76 per litre with an increase of 76 paise. Speaking about Kolkata, petrol prices have been increased by 84 paise taking it to Rs 110.52 per litre and diesel prices have been hiked by 80 paise taking it to Rs 95.42 per litre.

Check fuel price in India on March 30, 2022

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 101.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.37

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 115.88 per litre

Diesel: Rs 100.10 per litre

Chennai

Petrol Rs 106.69 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.76 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 110.52 per litre

Diesel: Rs 95.42 per litre.

Notably, the increase in fuel prices has been witnessed ever since the Russia-Ukraine war gained momentum. Prior to this, the rates remained unchanged for a consistent 137 days from November 2021 when a major reduction was announced in fuel prices. However, in the past one week, prices of petrol and diesel have been hiked by almost Rs 5 per litre.

