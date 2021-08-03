Petroleum, Gems Exports Boost Revenue By 34% In July; Non-oil Exports Remain Robust

India witnessed a healthy growth in the country's outbound shipment by 47.19 per cent to $35.17 billion. India has witnessed the "highest ever monthly figure" of $35.17 billion after the merchandise exports grew by 34% from the month of July last year.

According to the commerce ministry, the surge came in as a result of an increase in exports of petroleum, engineering, and gems and jewellery. However, imports during the month jumped up to 59. 38 per cent to $46.40 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $11.23 billion.

Make in India, Make for the World:



India’s merchandise exports in July 2021 was $35.17 bn, an increase of 34% over July 2019.



PM @NarendraModi ji’s vision for Aatmanirbhar Bharat has given a boost to exports. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 2, 2021

The above data proved that India's merchandise exports in July were about 34% higher than the pre-COVID levels of July 2019, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on August 2, Monday. According to further information from the commerce ministry, exports of petroleum engineering, and gems and jewellery in July increased to $3.82 billion, $2.82 billion and $1.95 billion, respectively. This led to the total merchandise exports during the first four months of 2021-2022 now stand at $130.6 billion. The amount jumped by 22% than the last financial year. The spike in oil exports boosted the overall merchandise exports to a record level in July, mentioned Information and Credit Rating Agency of India Limited (ICRA) chief economist Aditi Nayar.

Imports were mainly petroleum products and gold

Imports were surged mainly by petroleum and crude oil products. Gold, pearls, precious and semi-precious stones also jumped the imports in July, Nayar said in her statement. Inbound shipments have already crossed the $12 billion mark between April and July. The imports appear set to surpass last year's level of $34.6 billion, which is likely to swell during the festive period. Meanwhile, silver, project goods, and transport equipment have also displayed a negative growth in July quarter.

Non-oil exports were robust

Meanwhile, revenue from oilseeds, rice, meat and dairy have recorded a downward graph in the month's review, PTI reported. Non-oil exports remained robust in July 2021, Nayar added in her statement. Also, the service trade saw a considerable low in the June quarter due to the country-wide lockdown extensions, with this the ICRA estimated a current account surplus of $2-3 billion for the quarter ended June, Bloomberg reported.

The government has set a target of $400 billion this year and is very confident about meeting it. According to the commerce ministry, the target can be achieved if it runs at an average of $33.68 billion per month. According to economists, the current swing in exports and the trade deficit is sure to buoy the COVID-19 hit economy.

(With inputs from PTI)