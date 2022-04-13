Piyush Goyal Calls Inflation Global Issue; Terms COVID, Ukraine War As Its Driving Factors

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal stated on Wednesday that inflation was an international issue that the entire globe is dealing with, citing the COVID-19 epidemic and the Ukraine-Russia crisis as factors driving the price increase.

Goyal, while answering the query of the media about the continuous distribution of food grains under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana despite the price rise of food grains, said that inflation was an international issue. He further said that on one hand, there is the COVID-19 pandemic and on the other, Russia and Ukraine were in a war which is why the globe was experiencing inflation as a result of this predicament. Despite this, the government is continuously trying to keep a check on the rising prices.

Goyal: 'Spoke with Brazil to bolden collaboration'

The Center has granted approval to expand imports of pulses and oilseeds if necessary, according to the Union Minister, and the government has eliminated levies on all of these items that are in short supply in India. Assuring that the government is concerned about inflation, Goyal stated that he spoke with Brazil yesterday about strengthening collaboration and commodity import-export to give facilities to citizens.

In the meeting, Piyush Goyal also spoke about India’s export target reaching $418 billion this year. He also said that India is approaching $419.5 billion very soon. Goyal further stated that after exceeding the 'goods export objective' of over $400 billion, India has now exceeded the service export target' of $250 billion for the fiscal year 2021-22.

Due to a steep spike in food costs, India's retail inflation soared to a 17-month high of 6.95 percent in March, up from 6.07% in the previous month, according to statistics released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Tuesday.

CPI remains at the top limit set by RBI for the third month in a row

For the third month in a row, retail inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has remained above the top limit of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tolerance band. In January 2022, the retail inflation rate was 6.01 percent. When compared to the previous year, inflation is significantly greater. In March 2021, inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 5.52 percent.

