Piyush Goyal Discusses Post-COVID Foreign Investment Opportunities With Indian Missions

Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal on Friday, May 1 held a meeting with 131 Indian Embassies spread across the globe, asking them to work towards identifying more business opportunities for domestic companies and help establish India as a preferred destination for viable foreign investment in the post-CODIV world. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was also present in the meeting that was held through video conferencing.

Goyal seek investment for India in post COVID-19 era

Held a comprehensive meeting along with EAM @DrSJaishankar ji with commercial representatives posted at 131 missions across different geographies.



Deliberated on new avenues to promote trade, investments & exports, which will help boost the Indian economy in post COVID-19 era. pic.twitter.com/JDaueIXYLR — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 1, 2020

In a meeting, Goyal established that India is open to mutually benefitting collaborations with interested countries as far as the reciprocity in the deal is maintained and stated that the reason why India didn’t participate in the Regional Economic Comprehensive Partnership (RECP) was because of a lack of a fair deal.

The Union minister also appealed to other countries for the collaborative efforts against the coronavirus pandemic while adding that India is ensuring the safety and well-being of the foreign nationals currently in India.

Elaborating on the efforts made by the people under the leadership of PM Modi, Goyal said that the recent surveys and studies have proved that ‘the tough and appropriate role played by the PM of India during the crisis’ is the best stimulus against the crisis and it has been appreciated in the country as well as all around the world.

Mentioning about many world leaders including US President Trump congratulating India for exporting medicines, the Goyal said that Indian Pharmaceuticals Industry is playing important role in producing and delivering medicines not only to India but also for the rest of the world.

Expressing confidence that India will play a leadership role in the post-COVID world, Piyush Goyal added that India is ensuring that no country will remain deprived of the essential medicines, especially underdeveloped countries. He assured them that if any assistance in the form of medicine is required from India, we will try to fulfill it.

