Piyush Goyal Hails Feat As India Scales $400 Billion Goods Export Mountain For 1st Time

Piyush Goyal

In the latest development, India achieved goods exports of $400 billion on March 23, nine days ahead of target, for the first-time ever in the history of the country.

"We have scaled the $400 billion goods export mountain," Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said at a press conference. “Despite adversities be it COVID or Russia-Ukraine war, this feat is a true testimony to the sheer determination, the capability of our young entrepreneurs, farmers, MSMEs. It's been exhilarating every hour, day, and month leading up to this huge achievement," he further added. 

PM calls it key milestone for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

"India set an ambitious objective of $400 billion in goods exports & accomplished this target for the first time ever," Prime Minister Modi said on Twitter while lauding India's historic success. “I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, and exporters for this success. This is a significant turning point in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat trip.#LocalGoesGlobal.” he added. 

Santosh Kumar Sarangi, DG, Directorate General of Foreign Trade, who was present at the news conference, said, "Highest ever Agri products export in 2021-22, driven by commodities like rice (other than basmati), marine products, wheat, spices, and sugar. Exports of engineering goods have increased by roughly 50% over the previous year."

"For the 10th month in a row, April 2021 to January 2022, India has posted above $30 billion in exports," Goyal said during a question hour in the Lok Sabha in February. It's a record; we've already surpassed $334 billion in exports, which is more than India has ever achieved in a 12-month period. We're on track to reach our goal of $400 billion in exports."

According to ANI, Goyal also compared India's $400 billion export achievement to the success of the film Kashmir Files which is garnering huge success ever since it got released. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted a congratulatory note saying, “New India under the leadership of PM@narendramodi Ji is known for scripting history. Extremely proud that India has achieved its highest ever goods exports target of $400 billion. This reflects the boost in the Indian economy post-Covid due to PM Modi’s resolve of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”  

