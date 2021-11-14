Piyush Goyal Inaugurates 40th IITF At Pragati Maidan, Will 'reflect Five Sutras Of India'

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated the 40th India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan on Sunday. The 40th IITF which is three times bigger than the 2019 trade fair is said to continue till November 27.

While at the event, Goyal stated this international fair reflected 'the five sutras of India.' The Union Minister maintained that the 40th IITF would go on to champion Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and further promote the idea of 'Vocal for Local'.

Union Minister Goyal says India gained recognition as global supply chain partner

While speaking at the event, Union Minister Piyush Goyal attested that India was gaining its recognition as a trusted global supply chain partner. He added that even though the atrocious times of the pandemic had brought on a lot of adversities, still India did not fail to provide assistance to the global community. He went on to add, "India received the highest ever FDI in the first 4 months. It is 62 per cent higher than the same period last year. IITF will show that India is back in business."

'Five Sutras of India'

It is pertinent to note here that the IITF has made its comeback after a gap of one year and Goyal stated that the 40th edition carried with it ''double josh and powered by the double engine of Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.'' While talking of the five pillars of India , Goyal listed them as Economy, Exports, Infrastructure, Demand and Diversity. He added, "Better infrastructure, demand and diversity in growth and development will become the aspiration for a Better and New India."

40th IITF at Pragati Maidan; know how to buy tickets

The India International Trade Fair that is being held at Pragati Complex commenced from Sunday, November 14 and will go on till November 27. The theme will revolve around the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' as notified by the Commerce Ministry in October. The first time such a fair was organised was back in 1979. The partner state for the 40th IITF is Bihar while the focus states are Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will be selling the tickets for the 40th IITF between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m at designated metro stations. Visitors can also download the ticket from the BookMyShow app and website.

