Piyush Goyal Lauds India's Export Milestone; 'Has Achieved $418 Billion Target This Year'

According to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, India's export target of USD 418 billion was met this year, and the latest figure for exports is close to USD 419.5 billion.

While addressing media persons at a press conference, Goyal said, "You are all aware that we met our export target of USD 418 billion this year. According to the most recent estimates, we are approaching USD 419.5 billion." Goyal further stated that after exceeding the 'goods export objective' of over USD 400 billion, India has now exceeded the service export target' of USD 250 billion for the fiscal year 2021-22.

Goyal talks about ECTA, says agreement to open 10 Lakh job opportunities

Speaking further about the prospects of the recently signed Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (Ind-Aus ECTA), the Union Minister stated that new economic cooperation and trade agreements with Australia and the United Arab Emirates will create 10 lakh jobs in sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, leather goods, and jewellery.

“India is collaborating with countries all across the world. In the textile, pharmaceuticals, leather goods, gems and jewellery industries, the India-UAE agreement will provide a minimum of 10 lakh employment, while the India-Australia FTA (Free Trade Agreement) will provide another 10 lakh jobs.,” Goyal said in the press meeting, as per ANI.

ECTA to bring infinite opportunities for textile, handloom & footwear sector, says Goyal

While delivering the keynote address at the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the 'Confederation of Indian Textile Industry- Cotton Development and Research Association' (CITI- CDRA) on 12 April in New Delhi, The Union Minister said that new economic cooperation and trade agreements with Australia and the United Arab Emirates would open infinite opportunities for sectors such as textiles, handloom, and footwear.

He also stated that Indian textile exports to Australia and the United Arab Emirates would now be duty-free, and he expressed optimism that Europe, Canada, the United Kingdom, and GCC countries would soon follow suit.

Talking about India's future in terms of the textile industry, he said that by 2030, India's textile industry has the potential to generate USD 100 billion in exports. Terming the importance of Cotton in Indian culture, Piyush Goyal said that it has long been an important element of Indian culture, lifestyle, and history. Meanwhile, he also applauded CITI-CDRA for directly engaging roughly 90,000 cotton growers in the development of a strong cotton ecosystem.