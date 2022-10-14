Making a big statement at Republic's Economic Summit, Union Minister Piyush Goyal hailed the Prime Minister-led central government for leading the country towards the fastest-growing large economy in the world. Goyal further urged all the citizens of the country to come together and work towards making India a Vishvaguru (World leader).

"Many will recall the situation that existed in 2014 when this government came to power, from the fragile-5 economy facing challenges to being recognised as the fastest-growing major economy. We are an emerging market and a developing nation speedily progressing up the highway toward prosperity. Let us commit to making India great and a superpower," the Union minister said while speaking at the Republic summit.

#IndiaEconomicSummit | Many will recall the situation in 2014 when this govt came. From the fragile-5 to being recognised as the fastest-growing major economy. We are a developing Nation speedily progressing up the highway. Let us commit to making India a superpower: @PiyushGoyal pic.twitter.com/ROQgN8wUxn — Republic (@republic) October 14, 2022

The union minister further stated that the coming 25 years will be a defining period for India's growth. "For us in India, the next 25 years are going to be a defining period, a golden period. Collectively, the 135 crore Indians are working dutifully together for the nation. It is the need of the hour that we should collectively make this country a Vishvaguru (world leader)."

Piyush Goyal's big prediction on the Indian economy

Making a big prediction, the Union Commerce and Industry Minister said, "Given our huge potential in different areas be it manufacturing, industry, agricultural produce, the very vibrant and strong services sector, India is looking at holistic growth across different skill sets". He further predicted that India will become a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047 which will translate to USD 20,000 per capita income for every Indian citizen.

He further stated, "I feel depreciation of the Rupee will decrease significantly going forward. India will continue to lead the economic growth of the world. In fact, in the next few decades, possibly this century, our country will act as the engine of the global economic growth."

Goyal opens up on free trade agreements

Speaking at the Republic Economic Summit, Union minister Piyush Goyal remarked, "We are in dialogue with many other countries for robust, fair and equitable free trade agreements. This will be in the national interest and will provide huge opportunities for Indian businesses."