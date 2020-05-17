'PM EVidya' To Boost Tech-driven Education; Centre Announces 'One Class, One Channel'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the media on Sunday, May 17 to unveil the final tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Centre is immediately launching a technology-driven education initiative with equity post-COVID-19 under the PM e-VIDYA — a programme for multi-mode access to digital education.

Tech-driven education & emotional well-being

According to the FM, the PM e-VIDYA programme will include 'DIKSHA' — one nation, one digital platform for education in schools across all the states and union territories. It also includes e-content and QR coded Energized Textbooks for all grades. Along with it, one earmarked TV channel — one class, one channel — is also a part of the PM e-VIDYA programme earmarked for per class from 1 to 12. There will also be extensive use of radio, community radios and podcasts; special e-content will also be launched for visually and hearing-impaired people. The FM further announced that top 100 universities will be permitted to automatically start online courses by May 30, 2020.

The Finance Minister also announced the launch of 'Manodarpan' — an initiative for providing psychological support to students, teachers and families for their mental health and emotional well-being. FM Sitharaman also announced the launch of a new National Curriculum and Pedagogical for schools, early childhood, and teachers that will be integrated with global and 21st-century skill requirements. Along with it, a National Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Mission will be launched by December 2020 to ensure every child attains learning levels and outcomes in grade 5 by 2025.

India is changing and so is our way of education



