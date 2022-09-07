PM Modi Addresses Eastern Economic Forum; Says India Gave 'bouquet Of Hope' To The World

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 7 delivered a video address at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum 2022 being held in Russia's Vladivostok where he said that India has given the entire world a "bouquet of hope". "The bouquet contains trust towards democracy, technology to empower 21st century and talent & temperament of us Indians," he added.

"The Indian consulate will mark 30 years of its establishment in Vladivostok this month. India was the first country to open a consulate in this city," PM Modi said during the virtual address. "The Eastern Economic Forum established in 2015 has become a primary platform of international cooperation for the development of the Russian Far-East. Thus, I commend and congratulate Russian President Putin for his vision."

The Prime Minister added, "In 2019, we announced 'Act Far-East' policy. As a result, India's cooperation with Russian Far-East increased in various fields. Now it's become a major pillar of the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' of India and Russia."

Further elaborating on India's keenness to partner with Russia on Artic subjects and the energy sector, PM Modi said, "India is keen to strengthen its partnership with Russia on Arctic subjects. There is immense scope for cooperation in the field of energy. Along with energy, India has also made significant investments in the Russian Far East in the pharma and diamond sectors."

"We also focussed on reforms in the right direction. Global economic experts have praised India's decisions and I'm certain that we will fulfill the world's aspirations from India," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi says India has given the world a 'bouquet of hope'

Calling India a "bouquet of hope", PM Modi said, "In just one year, India has administered nearly 160 crore COVID vaccine doses. A democracy such as India has given the entire world a bouquet of hope. The bouquet contains trust towards democracy, technology to empower 21st century and talent and temperament of us Indians."

"In the times of COVID, we saw India's vision of 'One Earth, One Health' which helped save millions of lives by sending medicines to countries. India is today the pharmacy of the world. It is a country whose doctors are earning the trust of all through their empathy," he said, adding, "India fighting another COVID-19 wave with full alertness and caution while maintaining economic growth."

Image: Twitter/@BJP4India