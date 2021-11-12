PM Modi Hails Role Of New RBI Initiatives In Creating 'One Nation, One Ombudsman System'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) initiatives and said that the RBI has kept the needs of the common investors in mind while formulating these schemes. On schemes making government securities accessible for small investors, PM Modi said, "This period of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, this decade of 21st century is very important for the development of the country. In such a situation, the role of RBI is also very big. I am confident that 'team RBI' will live up to the expectations of the country," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi further said that these two schemes will increase the scope of investment in the country and make access to capital markets easier and more secure for investors. PM Modi launched the two innovative customer-centric initiatives of the Reserve Bank of India RBI today including the one focused on creating a portal for the customers to lodge their complaints. The PM also emphasised on 'financial inclusion' of all segments of the population. Stating that the two new schemes will increase the number of investments in the market, he added, “The financial market, which was previously like an 'exclusive club,' has now been opened up for all.”

Opportunities for small-time investors

The PMO in its statement said, “These initiatives are the RBI Retail Direct Scheme and the Reserve Bank - Integrated Ombudsman Scheme." As per the PMO, the RBI Retail Direct Scheme will enhance access to the government securities market for all the retail investors, both working on a large and small scale. The release also said that the initiatives will allow the investors to directly invest in securities issued by the Government of India and the state governments. “Investors will be able to easily open and maintain their government securities account online with the RBI, free of cost," said the PMO in its statement. The Reserve Bank- Integrated Ombudsman Scheme will also provide a grievance redressal mechanism for solving issues raised by the customers against RBI-regulated concerns.



Image: PTI