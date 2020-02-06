'Even Naysayers Should Speak Of $5 Tn Economy': PM Modi Maintains Fundamentals Are Strong

During his address in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited the Opposition to debate on the economy and assured that people need not worry about the current state of the Indian economy. PM Modi stated that the basic principle and grassroots of the Indian economy are strong enough for it to pick up. He added that the aim of becoming a 5 trillion Dollar economy helps India to progress ahead and also ensures that the nation benchmarks itself on a global level.

'There is no need to be disheartened'

In his address replying on the Motion of Thanks for President's Address in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said, "However, the current discussion upon the economy should not worry anyone in the country. The basic principle and the grassroots of the Indian economy, even today, remains stern and strong and holds the power to surge. The Indian economy has the quality of 'inherence'. No country can grow with a narrow mindset. The youth of this country expect us to have a broad mindset and think about how we can grow further and keeping this thought intact, along with the ambition of becoming a 5 Trillion Dollar economy, we are progressing ahead. There is no need for being upset and disheartened."

Furthermore, he added, "When the all-party meeting took place, I had stated then that we should dedicate the entire session to discuss economic issues, we should have an in-depth discussion covering all aspects. I had also requested everyone to discuss how India can boost its economy in the world today. There might be a heated debate but it will surely have a good outcome and again, I request the opposition to discuss and debate upon India's economy and the prevailing issues. Dr Manmohan Singh, who carries a lot of experience is between us and we will surely benefit from his inputs."

Modi also gave a push to the idea of extending the arms of the economy and not just staying still. "We cannot just say that it is impossible. Are we just supposed to do what's possible? Should we only do what we have been doing always? Shouldn't we try to extend our reach sometimes? Those who oppose this idea also have to speak about 5 Trillion Dollar Economy. Instead of just playing in our own courtyard, we now have the opportunity to at least compete with the giants in the world. We have changed our mindset," said PM Modi.

PM Modi attacks Congress

PM Modi launched a blistering attack on the Congress stating that if "someone" did not want to become the Prime Minister of the country, then the partition would have never happened. PM Modi spoke extensively on the Nehru-Liaquat pact asking the Congress why a "secular" like Nehru would agree to a pact of protecting the religious minorities across the border. PM Modi stated that even Pandit Nehru had realized the atrocities that would be perpetrated on minorities, and the BJP had only furthered his ideology by bringing in the CAA to give citizenship to the religiously persecuted minorities.

