'Faceless Assessment & Taxpayer's Charter In Force From Today': Here's What PM Modi Said

In a significant development on the tax reforms in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the "Transparent Taxation - Honoring The Honest" platform, with an aim to simplify the taxation system. PM also launched the Taxpayers Charter and faceless assessment - which is the next phase of direct tax reforms - aimed at easing compliance and rewarding the honest

"This platform has big reforms such as faceless assessment, faceless appeal, and taxpayers charter. Faceless assessment and taxpayers charter come in force from today (August 13), while faceless appeal service will be available from September 25," PM Modi said in a video conference.

The Income Tax department has adopted a transparent system of functioning to realise the PM’s vision to empower the taxpayers, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her opening remarks at the launch.

Recently implemented tax reforms

FM Sitharaman said the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has carried out several major tax reforms in recent years, including the reduction in corporate tax rates from 30% to 22%. The CBDT has also taken several initiatives to bring efficiency and transparency in the functioning of the Income Tax (IT) Department, she added.

These include the introduction of the Document Identification Number (DIN)

Prefilling of income tax returns to make compliance

Simplification of compliance norms for start-ups

Implementation of Direct Tax "Vivad se Vishwas Act, 2020", under which declarations for settling disputes are filed

Digital transactions and electronic modes of payment

Extending statutory timeliness for filing return

Releasing refunds expeditiously to increase liquidity in the hands of taxpayers

Highlights of the ‘Transparent Taxation’ platform launch

During the launch of the new tax platform, PM Modi said that honest taxpayers play an important role in national development. Therefore, faceless assessment, faceless appeal and taxpayer charter have been introduced in 'Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest'. Here are some of the points highlighted by PM Modi, while launching the platform for taxpayers.

Policy-driven governance minimises grey areas, eliminating discretion

Faceless assessment, taxpayer charter starts from today, faceless appeal to begin from Sep 25

Fundamental reforms were essential in the Indian tax system

The platform aims to make tax system seamless, painless and faceless

Taxpayer Charter outlining right and responsibility is a significant development

Tax return scrutiny has been cut to one-fourth to 0.26% of all returns filed

The number of taxpayers in the country is a very small percentage of the total population

