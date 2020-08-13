'Faceless Assessment & Taxpayer's Charter In Force From Today': Here's What PM Modi Said

In a significant development on the tax reforms in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the "Transparent Taxation - Honoring The Honest" platform, with an aim to simplify the taxation system. PM also launched the Taxpayers Charter and faceless assessment - which is the next phase of direct tax reforms - aimed at easing compliance and rewarding the honest
"This platform has big reforms such as faceless assessment, faceless appeal, and taxpayers charter. Faceless assessment and taxpayers charter come in force from today (August 13), while faceless appeal service will be available from September 25," PM Modi said in a video conference.
The Income Tax department has adopted a transparent system of functioning to realise the PM’s vision to empower the taxpayers, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her opening remarks at the launch.
FM Sitharaman said the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has carried out several major tax reforms in recent years, including the reduction in corporate tax rates from 30% to 22%. The CBDT has also taken several initiatives to bring efficiency and transparency in the functioning of the Income Tax (IT) Department, she added.
During the launch of the new tax platform, PM Modi said that honest taxpayers play an important role in national development. Therefore, faceless assessment, faceless appeal and taxpayer charter have been introduced in 'Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest'. Here are some of the points highlighted by PM Modi, while launching the platform for taxpayers.
Faceless Appeal Scheme to be implemented from 25th September 2020 which will bring a new era of Trust, Transparency, and Tax. #HonoringTheHonest pic.twitter.com/tUmJZro4Ge— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) August 13, 2020
