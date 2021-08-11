Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII's) Annual Meeting via video conferencing. According to the release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the theme of the CII meeting was 'Government and Business working together for Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Speaking about the Centre's decision to scrap retrospective taxation, PM Modi said that this move signified the undoing of a mistake made in the past.

PM Narendra Modi said, "We undid a mistake of the past by removing retrospective tax. It will increase trust between the government and the industry."

PM Modi on ending retrospective taxes

Speaking further about the government's decision to scrap the retrospective tax, the Prime Minister said that the feedback and appreciation received from the industry in this regard has been great to see. Remarking that talks on the need for reforms in the country had been going on for ages, he said, "But no one took any decision. We did." The Prime Minister further said that the central government will make and carry out reforms not out of compulsion but out of conviction.

In what was seen as a swipe at past governments, PM Modi said the National Democratic Alliance has taken "bold decisions" on reforms and did not let even the pandemic slow it down.

The reforms that we've done weren't easy; but they were warranted for decades. However, these decisions were never taken.



We took those bold decisions, and continued making new reforms even during the pandemic. The country has stood with those reforms.



PM Modi said, "There used to be a mind set in India that change is very difficult. For us to emerge from where we are is a massive task. So, nothing happened for decades, but in the last few decades, that has changed. That change has been spearheaded by you all-the industry."

PM Modi while addressing the CII meeting said that today's 'New India' is ready to go along with the new world. India which was once apprehensive of foreign investment, is now welcoming all types of investments, he added.

This statement by Narendra Modi comes after the government last week ended taxes raised for the indirect transfer of Indian assets before May 2012 if companies withdrew pending litigation and have an undertaking that no damages claims would be filed.

Earlier in 2012, the United Progressive Alliance government had controversially changed tax laws enforcing them retrospectively. Following this, the international companies which had acquired assets of Indian companies before, were told that they had to pay huge amounts. This then led to a fierce legal fight between the goevrnment and the companies.

(Image: Republicworld.com)