PM Mudra Yojana: Centre Sanctioned 29.55 Cr Loans Amounting To Rs 15 Lakh Cr Under Scheme

The Central Government has sanctioned loans amounting to Rs 15.52 lakh crore under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) across the country. According to official data, over 29.55 crore loans have been sanctioned since its inception in April 2015.

Loan sanctioned under PM Mudra Yojana

On Monday, Union Minister of State for Finance, Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad in a written reply in Lok Sabha confirmed the numbers and said that the central government has provided 29.55 crore loans to beneficiaries under the scheme. The scheme has provided loans to micro, small, medium enterprises followed by new enterprises as well.

He further stated that under PMMY, an institutional credit of up to Rs 10 lakh has also been provided by Member Lending Institution (MLI) for entrepreneurial activities to micro and small business units, including new enterprises. As per the reply, more than 6.8 crore loans amounting to Rs 5.2 lakh crores have been provided to new entrepreneurs.

This credit will help in creating income-generating activities in several sectors including manufacturing, trading, services, and activities allied to agriculture.

Furthermore, he also said that the Centre has fixed the target of sanctioning Rs 3 lakh crore for lending institutions.

Another scheme under Central Government

MoS Bhagwat Karad also spoke about the other flagship scheme, Stand-Up India (SUPI), and said that the scheme facilitates bank loans between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore to at least one Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe borrower and at least one Woman borrower per bank branch of Scheduled Commercial Banks. He also said that the government has been taking measures on complaints received regarding the implementation of PMMY and SUPI concerning any issue.

Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana

A flagship scheme initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8, 2015, PM Mudra Yojana or PMMY, provides loans of up to Rs 10 lakhs to the non-corporate, non-farm small/micro-enterprises. These loans are classified as MUDRA loans under PMMY. The loans are given by Commercial Banks, RRBs, Small Finance Banks, MFIs, and NBFCs. Under PMMY, MUDRA has created three products namely 'Shishu', 'Kishore' and 'Tarun' to signify the stage of growth/development and funding needs of the beneficiary micro unit/entrepreneur and also provide a reference point for the next phase of graduation/growth.

