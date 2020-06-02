PM Modi Lists '5Is' To Bring India Back On Path Of Rapid Growth In Economic Revival Pitch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday while addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) Annual Session 2020 on "Getting Growth Back" said that India is ready to take a giant leap in the direction of new growth-oriented future because of the bold decisions taken by his government.

'5 things are very important...'

PM Modi said to bring India on the path of rapid development again and make it 'Aatmanirbhar', 5 things are very important to build a self-reliant India. They are, "Intent, Inclusion, Investment, Infrastructure and Innovation. You will get a glimpse of all these in the bold decisions taken recently," he said.

भारत को फिर से तेज़ विकास के पथ पर लाने के लिए, आत्मनिर्भर भारत बनाने के लिए 5 चीजें बहुत ज़रूरी हैं।

Intent, Inclusion, Investment, Infrastructure और Innovation.

हाल में जो Bold फैसले लिए गए हैं, उसमें भी आपको इन सभी की झलक मिल जाएगी: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 2, 2020

The Prime Minister added that with these decisions, India has made many sectors "future-ready" He said that for his government, reforms were not any "random" or "scattered" decisions but were a part of a systematic, integrated, planned, interconnected and futuristic process.

#LIVE | There are many reasons I'm confident we can get growth back - Belief in our capability, crisis management, talent, innovation, farmers, SMEs, entrepreneurs, industry leaders: PM Modi addresses CII's annual session https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/ozv90ppcQD — Republic (@republic) June 2, 2020

'We will get our growth back'

PM Modi further said, "re-strengthening the economy against Corona is one of our highest priorities. For this, the government has taken immediate decisions. We have also taken decisions which will help the country in the long run."

He said that India has put behind the coronavirus-led lockdown and entered the 'Phase 1 Unlock' in a bid to stabilise economic growth. "India will definitely get its growth back. I trust India's capability and crisis management. I also trust India's talent, technology, innovation and intellect. I have full faith farmers, SMEs, entrepreneurs and industry leaders. That's why I am saying yes, we will get our growth back," the Prime Minister said.

While addressing the event through video conference, he said that online events are becoming a new normal during coronavirus. "During coronavirus, online events are becoming a new normal. This is man's biggest power that he finds new ways to come out of a difficult situation. On the one hand, we have to take hard steps to combat coronavirus and on the other hand, we have to take care of the economy. We have to save the lives of citizens as well as stabilising and speeding up of the economy," he said.

#LIVE | We are also taking those decisions that had been sought for a long time. Friends, the country with the third-most coal reserves as well as industry leaders such as yourselves - what was the need for such a country to import coal?: PM Modi https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/ADZTvxgdnN — Republic (@republic) June 2, 2020

After Unlock-1 has been announced, this is the Prime Minister's first major speech on aspects relating to the Indian economy.

