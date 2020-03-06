PMC Victims Ask 'why Step Motherly Treatment?' After FM Assures Yes Bank Depositors

After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI governor Shaktikanta Das gave assurance to depositors of Yes Bank that their money is safe, Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) depositors have questioned to the Centre for its alleged step-motherly treatment and leaving the PMC bank depositors high and dry.

While speaking to Republic Media Network, one of the PMC bank depositors Nikhil said, "Within 24 hours of Yes Bank right from RBI governor to the honourable FM come out with an announcement, but as far as PMC is concerned this was never the case and till date not a single official announcement has come and because of this 26 reported deaths have already taken place god knows what will happen after March 23 deadline expires."

Another depositor said that the FM had earlier said that Finance Minister did not assure them and had initially washed off her hands stating that PMC doesn't come under their purview. "All this has mounted up to the huge amount of stress among the 9 lakh PMC depositors, after which we started losing lives. Why are we given step-motherly treatment? We have knocked every door," said Jitsu, another PMC depositor.

Another depositor named Vishal has said, "I believe we are being made the scapegoat in the prevention of scams of other banks. The other bank issues are being resolved faster whereas we are not being given any assurance. They are going in reverse. Governor and FM came out and said that Yes Bank depositors' money is safe, but where were these from the past five months when we were suffering. We tried reaching RBI but we were not allowed to meet any higher authority. We also tried meeting political leaders, everyone said they are doing the needful but no results. Some of them tried really hard but it all comes down to RBI which is giving a deaf ear."

Article 35A of the RBI Act has been imposed on PMC Bank restricting the bank depositors to withdraw a stipulated amount. Initially, the amount to be withdrawn was just Rs 1,000. This was increased to Rs 10,000 per depositor and later to Rs 25,000. The RBI again revised it to Rs 40,000 and later to Rs 50,000 per depositor and withdrawals upto Rs 1 Lakh on grounds of medical emergency and hardships which includes marriage, education, livelihood for senior citizens, etc. The RBI had stated earlier that the higher limit of Rs 50,000 per depositor covers more than 78 per cent of the depositors. PMC Bank is currently under the charge of RBI's administrator who would review the position until this month and could possibly announce liquidation, revival, or a merger with another bank.

