PM's Economic Advisory Council Meets, Pegs GDP Growth For FY22-23 At 7-7.5%

Members of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM) met in New Delhi on November 18 to assess the country's growth prospects. The EAC-PM members were positive about real and nominal growth forecasts in the following fiscal year (FY22-23), looking beyond the present fiscal year (FY21-22). According to an official announcement, all members unanimously agreed that the budget for 2021-22 was well taken in all domains due to transparency and realism and that it was reformist and growth-oriented, ANI reported.

The council's official statement read, "Other than an element of the base effect, the contact intensive sectors and construction should recover in 2022-23. Once capacity utilisation improves, private investments should also recover. Therefore, members felt a real rate of growth of 7 to 7.5 per cent in 2022-23 was likely. However, this should not mean that the Union Budget for 2022-23 should project unrealistically high tax revenue or tax buoyancy numbers."

EAC-PM members agree on establishing a clear path for privatisation

The budget for 2021-22 was praised for reform efforts, as well as transparency and realism in the statistics, according to the report. Since the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a human capital deficit, EAC-PM members believe that these features should be carried on into the FY22-23 budget as well, signalling the use of the surplus revenue in the form of capital expenditure and human capital spending. Members agreed that a clear path for privatisation should be established and that the budget's growth orientation from the previous year should be maintained.

UBS Securities revises India's GDP growth prediction

Swiss brokerage UBS Securities has raised its growth prediction for the current fiscal year to 9.5% from 8.9% in September, citing a faster-than-expected recovery, increased consumer confidence, and the resulting spending surge. The brokerage also forecasts the economy to grow at 7.7% in FY23 before slowing to 6% in FY24, as the benefit of the low-interest-rate regime will expire by the end of FY23, and the central bank will raise policy rates by 50 basis points in the second part of the next year.

The Reserve Bank also predicts 9.5% GDP growth this fiscal year, while the average expectation varies from 8.5 to 10%. Moreover, the Narendra Modi-led government's prediction is approximately 10%. In the June quarter of FY22, GDP increased by 20.1%.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: ANI)