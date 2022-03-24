PNG Prices Hiked Across India By Rs 1 Per SCM: Check Prices In Delhi & Other Regions

Following a major increase in petrol, diesel, and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices, rates of domestic piped natural gas have also been hiked across the country. As announced by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) has been increased by Rs 1 per standard cubic meter. The prices will come into effect from Thursday onwards.

Meanwhile, as per the data provided by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), as of December 31, 2020, the total number of domestic PNG connections in India approximately stood at that 72.47 lakh.

While piped natural gas is known for being used for domestic as well as for commercial and industrial purposes, it has several benefits to its credit including being safe for an economic and pollution-free option. While prices of fuel have increased across the country, here are the new rates of PNG in India.

Delhi: Rs.36.61 per SCM

Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad: Rs.35.86 per SCM

Karnal and Rewari: Rs.35.42 per SCM

Gurugram: Rs.34.81 per SCM

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli: Rs.39.37 per SCM

Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand: Rs.42.023/- per SCM

Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur: Rs.38.50 per SCM

Hike in fuel prices in India

Notably, this came after the price of the domestic LPG cylinder in India was also hiked this week for the first time since October 2021. As informed by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), the price of the 14.2 kg LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 50, which takes the price to Rs 949.50 per cylinder. Apart from that, prices of petrol and diesel were also hiked by 80 paise per litre.

The hike in fuel prices came in line with the recent spike in international energy prices following the Russia-Ukraine war.

Image: Shutterstock