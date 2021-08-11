PSB Transactions Sees Hike Amid Initiatives To Boost Digital Banking: MOF

The Ministry of Finance has asserted that financial transactions of Public Sector Banks through digital channels have increased at a great level. Accordingly, it has been said that nearly 72 per cent of the financial transactions of the PSBs are now done digitally. The statement was made by MoS Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad on Tuesday.

Digital transactions in PSBs see a hike

Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad on Tuesday in a written reply to Rajya Sabha said that nearly 72% of financial transactions of Public Sector Banks are done through digital channels followed by an increase in the number of customers on digital platforms from 3.4 crores in 2019-20 to 7.6 crore in 2020-21.

Meanwhile, Karad also highlighted the Reserve Bank of India's decision, he said that a separate licensing category for digital banks is not being considered at this moment.

Further, speaking on the different steps taken to facilitate digital banking in the country, MoS finance Karad said that initiatives such as the Public Sector Banks EASE Reforms Agenda, digital retail loan requests, Jeevan Pramaan initiative, contactless digital banking, and online bill discounting for MSMEs will help in increasing the scope of digital banking in the country.

Earlier, in the month of July, MoS Karad made a similar statement regarding PSB transactions in a written reply to Lok Sabha. He claimed that the use of Internet banking has now increased marginally. Explaining his claims, the Minister said that the achievement has been enabled through an increase in the average number of services offered (43), customer-friendly features (135), and regional language customer interface (8).

Finance Ministry on recoveries in the financial year

In a response to a separate question, MoS Karad also spoke on the recoveries done in the past financial years. He said that public sector banks have recovered an amount of Rs 4.52 lakh crore during the past five financial years from defaulters in NPA and written-off accounts. PSBs has also made an aggregate recovery of Rs 20,334 crore from wilful defaulters till March 2021, he added.

While answering another question on loan sanctions, he said that more than 1.17 lakh loans which amounts to Rs 26,391 crore have been sanctioned to people belonging to SC/ST and woman borrowers under the StandUp India scheme.

(Image Credits: PTI)