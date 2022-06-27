Punjab Budget 2022: AAP Aims To Set Up 'model Of Good Governance', Check Key Announcements

Presenting Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's maiden budget in the state assembly in Chandigarh, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday announced a budget of Rs 1.55 lakh crore for the 2022-23 financial year. With the budget standing at Rs 1,55,859.78 crore, the AAP government has proposed to earn at least Rs 95,378.28 crore while expecting the revenue deficit in the year to stand at Rs 12553.80 crore.

With its focus on education, health, and the agricultural sector, the government has included a slew of allocations and provisions in the Punjab Budget 2022-23.

Asserting that the AAP will set up a model of good governance in the state, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema highlighted that the government has fulfilled its previously-made promises. That being said, out of the four guarantees given by CM Bhagwant Mann, four have been fulfilled, while the last one of providing Rs 4,000 to each woman in the state is yet to be fulfilled. Among the included provisions in the budget, the Finance Minister announced that it includes the party's free electricity promise to every household in the state adding that it will begin from July 1.

Major announcements made in Punjab Budget 2022-23:

The government will set up 16 medical colleges in every corner of the state.

Two super-speciality hospitals will be established in the state including one in Patiala and one in Faridkot.

The budget has allocated Rs 77 crore for setting up as many as 117 'Mohalla Clinics' by this year and 75 out of them will start operations by August 15.

The government has allocated Rs 11,560 crore solely for the agricultural sector.

Rs 200 crore has been allocated to tackle the issue of stubble burning in the state.

The budget regularises the service of 36,000 contractual employees.

The government will implement its much-anticipated 'One MLA-One Pension' scheme.

The government will provide 300 units of free power to every household in the state.

The budget allocates Rs 50 crore for launching the 'Punjab Young Entrepreneur Programme'. It would aim to encourage young school students to implement their business ideas that would be supported by the government with the financial help of Rs 2,000 per student.

While Rs 200 crore has been allocated for Punjabi University, Patiala, a further Rs 30 crore has been allocated for developing infrastructure facilities in libraries of various government colleges across nine districts.

No new taxes have been included in the budget for FY 2022-23.



Image: Twitter/@AAPPunjab/ANI