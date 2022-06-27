Punjab Budget 2022: Finance Minister Announces Free Electricity In State From July 1

Presenting the state budget for FY2022-23 in Vidhan Sabha on Monday, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced in State Assembly that the promise of free electricity will be fulfilled from July 1. Punjab’s Aam Aadmi Party presented its maiden budget of Rs 1.55 lakh crore with a focus on the education, health, and agriculture sectors.

The AAP government reiterated its commitment to provide 300 units of free power to all but, made no provisions or announcements for implementing its promise of Rs 1,000 allowance for each woman over 18.

In early April, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made an official announcement that the free power benefit would be rolled out from July 1 onwards.

Punjab Budget 2022

The total budget size is Rs 1,55,860 crore with an increase in Budget size by 14.2 per cent. Further, the Revenue Deficit and Fiscal Deficit are pegged at 1.99 and 3.78 per cent for 2022-23.

Revenue augmentation will be through excise policy, which will yield the state a revenue increase of 56 per cent. Buoyancy in GST collection to get state an increased revenue of 27 per cent over last year. An increase in non-tax revenue by 11 per cent.

Harpal Singh Cheema mentioned that Punjab’s debit raised by 23.5% in the last five years. And that several states are ahead of Punjab in per capita income.

For the education sector, the budget has been raised by 16% and technical education by 47%, medical education by 57% as compared to last year. About Rs 123 crores has been dedicated to updating govt schools in the state. The government will identify 100 schools and offer 200 crores for their development.

Announcing schemes similar to the Delhi government, Punjab Finance Minister said that as many as 117 'Mohalla Clinics' will be established this year, of which 75 will be operationalised by August 15. For this, the state government has allocated an initial outlay of Rs 77 crore.

The ‘Farishtey’ scheme will be rolled out, under which a person can get a victim of a road accident to any hospital in the state. The injured will get free treatment, the entire cost for which will be borne by the state government.

(Image: ANI)