Punjab Cabinet Gives Nod To New Land Pooling Policy For Residential Sector

The Punjab Cabinet has recently approved an amendment to the Land Pooling Policy for residential sector and its extension to the industrial sector. According to reports, the amendment was passed in the jurisdiction of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

Land Pooling Policy approved

As per reports, the recent amendment comes as GMADA is scheduled to acquire 1,680 acres of land in the first phase for the development of the Aerotropolis estate. It is believed that this policy change will also facilitate the development of the industrial estate in sectors 101 and 103 in SAS Nagar (Mohali). This amendment is expected to ease the process of land acquisition so that development processes can be easily carried out.

As per a statement released by the Punjab Government, people residing in the GMADA will be given 1000 square yards of developed residential plots and 200 square yards of the commercial plot instead of cash compensation for every one acre of land that is acquired by the government for the construction of the upcoming Aerotropolis Residential Estate.

The release by the state government also stated that the new policy would also change the validity of the 'Sahuliyat Certificate', which is given to certain landowners that decide to opt for land pooling policy and also provides them with certain benefits.

While explaining the new policy, the release said that the new policy was introduced to ensure prompt land acquisition and reduce financial burden on GMADA.

