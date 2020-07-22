Punjab Govt Gives Nod To World Bank-backed $285M Canal-based Water Supply Project

The Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday approved a USD 285.71 million project for canal-based water supply for Amritsar and Ludhiana cities under World Bank financing. The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh held through video conferencing.

The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) would finance USD 200 million (70%) and Punjab Government USD 85.71 million (30%), as per the proposal mooted by the local government department for the adoption of Resettlement Policy Framework (RPF) under Punjab Municipal Services Improvement Project.

According to the government, the project would have four components — strengthening urban and water supply service management with a total cost of USD 11.61 million, improving water supply infrastructure at USD 240.38 million, besides land acquisition and rehabilitation and resettlement involving a cost of USD 15.62 million, COVID crisis response to the tune of USD 10 million and project management at USD 7.6 million, in addition to Front End Fee of USD 0.5 million.

The project would invest in bulk water infrastructure, establish new institutional models for Water Supply and Sanitation (WSS) service delivery, and also strengthen financial sustainability and customer orientation in WSS delivery. Additionally, the project would extend flexible just-in-time resources and capacity support to the Punjab government and Municipal Councils across the state to tackle some of the critical challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, especially strengthening city-level response and focusing on frontline service providers.

Earlier in the month, the World Bank said it will provide USD 400 million (Rs 3,023.10 crore) assistance to enhance support for the Namami Gange programme that seeks to rejuvenate the Ganga river. The Second National Ganga River Basin Project (SNGRBP) will help stem pollution in the sacred river and strengthen the management of the river basin, the World Bank said in a release. The amount includes USD 381 million (Rs 2,879 crore) loan and World Bank guarantees of up to USD 19 million (Rs 143 crore) as a payment security mechanism, the National Mission for Clean Ganga said in a separate statement.

