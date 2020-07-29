Punjab National Bank Transfers 6,000 Officers Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Amid coronavirus pandemic, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) reportedly promoted several officers and many have been transferred more than 2,000 kilometres from their present place of postings. However, due to the situation that arose because of the outbreak of the deadly virus, officers are willing to refuse the promotion if they get the option. PNB, which is the second-largest public sector bank in the country, reportedly informed that out of the 6,000 officers, allocation of offices has been done on promotion and transfers of 3,611 officers released.

According to ANI, transfers orders came last week after which officers transferred at an assistant manager, manager, and senior manager levels expressed their concerns. There have reportedly been transfers from Delhi to Agartala, Jaipur to Chennai, Delhi to Coimbatore, Rajkot to Kozhikode.

The transferred officers have been asked to sign an undertaking that read, “You are advised to report at your Circle Office on promotion latest by July 29 for further posting at a point of need. I hereby undertake that the bank is having considered my circle allocation on my promotion for ....circle. I am ready to move immediately and I have no constraint in moving to the allocated circle in present circumstances."

'Moving out may be too dangerous'

Soon after the transfer orders, the All India Punjab National Bank Officers Association also raised the matter with the Executive Director RK Yaduvanshi. The association reportedly said that transfer, in the midst of such unprecedented situation, has led to ‘fear in families’. They said that moving out of the earning member to an unknown place may be too dangerous and not sustainable and digestible for the families of the officers.

The Association said, “At the time of application for promotion, there was no knowledge of COVID pandemic nor there were any lockdown. Now that unforeseen circumstance arose in the period between the date of application and placement on promotion and therefore merits extending this facility."

They added, “The facility/right of promotion refusal has been extended to a certain section of employees and not allowing the same to all employees amounts to restrictive practices by management and not tenable under the law...We request you to intervene and allow all officers promoted to various higher scales the right to refuse promotion after allocation of circles."

Moreover, it was also pointed out that while the government is capping the expenditure, on one hand, the banks are spending money on inter-state transfers on the other hand. Ashwani Rana, who is the Secretary of Voice of Banks, reportedly said that the bank spends Rs 1 lakh on transfer. He believes that the government should intervene and direct banks to stay the transfers and proceed once the pandemic is over.

Meanwhile, PNB said, “Promotions are part of the routine exercise which is conducted every year. The promotions were released on March 31, but the transfers were kept pending due to the COVID-19 scenario. The officers have submitted the choices for their allocation on promotion as per bank's approved policy”.

