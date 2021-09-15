Last Updated:

Q1 CAPEX: 11 States Meet Capital Expenditure Target; Get Permit For Additional Borrowing

The Ministry of Finance on Tuesday said that around 11 states have achieved their target of capital expenditure in the first quarter of the 2021-22.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Finance Ministry

PTI/Pixabay


The Ministry of Finance on Tuesday said that around 11 states have achieved their target of capital expenditure in the first quarter of the financial year 2021-22. As stated by the Ministry, these states include Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand. It is to mention that Andhra Pradesh tops the list with the maximum capital expenditure with Rs 2,655 crores followed by Rajasthan with Rs 2,593 crores and Madhya Pradesh with Rs 2,590 crores. 

As a result of this achievement, the aforementioned states will now be granted permission by the Department of Expenditure for borrowing an additional amount of Rs 15,721 crores. Also, the department has granted an additional open market borrowing permission, which is equivalent to 0.25 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). Furthermore, several other benefits will be provided to the states which will further help in increasing their capital expenditure. 

Role of capital expenditure in economy growth

Capital expenditure plays a major role in boosting the economy of a state as well as the country. It has a multiplier effect which helps in enhancing the productivity capacity and results in a higher rate of economic growth. 

READ | RBI Governor Das says global economy has recovered but is 'not out of woods' amid COVID

As per the expenditure achieved by these states, out of the net borrowing ceiling (NBC) of 4 per cent of the  gross state domestic product (GSDP) for the states for 2021-22, 0.50 per cent of the GSDP for incremental capital expenditure to be incurred during the current fiscal year. This target for incremental capital expenditure to be achieved by the states was fixed by the Department of Expenditure.

READ | Indian economy will reach pre-COVID levels by December 2021, says PEA Sanjeev Sanyal

To become eligible for the incremental borrowing, all the states require to acquire at least 50 per cent of the target as set by the Ministry for the first quarter of the financial year followed by 45 per cent in the second quarter, 70 per cent in the third and finally 100 per cent by March 31, 2022. 

Review of capital expenditure

The Finance Ministry further provides details on the review to be undertaken by the Department of Expenditure. According to that, the review will be undertaken in the month of December where the capital expenditure till 30th September will be reviewed followed by the third review in the month of March, 2022. 

READ | Karnataka CM Bommai retains Finance ministry & Sriramulu gets Transport; cabinet list out

Meanwhile, the capital expenditure-linked borrowing ceiling will be allowed to only those states that have achieved their actual capital expenditure as stated by the Department of Expenditure by 30th September or by 31st December. 

Afterward, a final review will be done in the month of June, 2022 and any deficiency in capital expenditure will be adjusted from the borrowing ceiling of the state for the next financial year 2022-23. 

Image: PTI/Pixabay

READ | Finance Ministry summons Infosys' Salil Parekh; seeks explanation on tax portal glitches
READ | Finance Ministry releases Rs 13,385.70 crore grant-in-aid for rural local bodies
Tags: Finance Ministry, capital expenditure, GSDP
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND