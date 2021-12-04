Quick, Logical Conclusion Of Cases Important: FM Sitharaman On DRI's 64th Foundation Day

Speaking at the 64th Foundation Day of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), on Saturday, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, said that a logical and speedy conclusion is important to keep miscreants from carrying out illegal activities and urged intelligence officials to take every relevant case pertaining to economic crimes such as smuggling and money laundering to a quick and logical conclusion.

Addressing the event, Finance Minister Sitharaman also spoke about the agency's capacity building and stressed its importance in acting upon the right intelligence inputs.

"To act on it becomes difficult with so many intelligence inputs. So capacity is needed to be built within the agency to make sure that you are able to see which of these intelligent inputs are so quickly actionable,," she said.

Sitharaman asked DRI officials to remain vigilant regarding the dumping of toxic waste into the country. She said that several attempts have been made frequently to bring toxic waste to Indian shores and leave them there. "I would think that is an area on which I would like to see DRI more active," she added.

The Union finance minister further observed that attempts can be prevented by high deterrence and detection followed by more media coverage on the success of DRI.

DRI's 64th Foundation Day

The 64th Foundation Day of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence is being celebrated on December 4 and December 5. Inaugurated by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, the event will see several discussions on the agency's strategies and practices for protecting the country's economic frontiers and countering illegal activities including tax evasion, smuggling, commercial fraud, trade-based money laundering, fake Indian currency, and others.

On this occasion, the DRI will also issue the current edition of "Smuggling in India Report 2020-2021" which will highlight their performance over the last few years and further capture issues related to national security among others.

(Image: PTI)