Last Updated:

RBI 1st Bi-monthly Monetary Policy Of 2022-23: Here Are The Key Highlights

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das delivered a statement on the first monetary policy of the new financial year on Friday, April 8. Check all key highlights here.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
RBI monetary policy

Image: ANI


RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday announced that the Central bank has kept the repo rate - the key lending rate – unchanged. The Governor announced the decision while delivering a statement on the first monetary policy of the new financial year.

The Governor informed that the real GDP growth for 2022-23 has been projected at 7.2%.

Highlights of the RBI's first monetary policy statement of 2022-23:

  • Policy repo rate unchanged at 4%; marginal standing facility rate & bank rate, too, remain unchanged at 4.25%.
  • Monetary stance to be accommodative with focus on withdrawal of accommodation to keep inflation within target.
  • GDP growth projection for FY'23 slashed to 7.2% from 7.8%; growth projections based on assumption of crude oil (Indian basket) price at USD 100 a barrel during FY'23.
  • Inflation forecast hiked to 5.7% for FY'23 from 4.5%.
  • Escalating geopolitical tensions to cast a shadow on economic outlook.
  • Robust Rabi output to support recovery in rural demand, pick-up in contact-intensive services.
  • Investment activity to gain traction with improving business confidence, pick up in bank credit, government capex plans.
  • Opening time for RBI regulated financial markets to be restored to pre-pandemic timing of 9:00 am from April 18.
  • Gradual withdrawal of Rs 8.5 lakh crore liquidity overhang to be undertaken over several years.
  • Rationalised housing loans norms extended till 31 March 2023.
  • RBI will come out with a discussion paper on climate risk and sustainable finance.
  • Committee to be set up for review of customer service standards in RBI regulated entities.
  • Card-less cash withdrawal facility to be extended to all banks and ATM networks using the UPI.
Tags: RBI, RBI monetary policy highlights, RBI 1st bi-monthly monetary policy
First Published:
COMMENT