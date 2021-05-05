RBI Announces Rs 50,000 Cr Liquidity For Ramping Up COVID-19 Healthcare Infrastructure

Amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced Rs 50,000 crore liquidity for ramping up COVID-related healthcare infrastructure and services till March 2022. Addressing a press brief, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das stated that the body was closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and will deploy all resources for the citizens, business entities, and institutions beleaguered by the pandemic.

"The devastating speed with which the virus affects has to be matched by swift and wide-ranging actions that are sequenced, calibrated and well-timed so as to reach out to various sections including the most vulnerable," said the RBI Governor.

RBI pumps liquidity into health infrastructure

Announcing Rs 50,000 crore liquidity for ramping up COVID-related healthcare infrastructure Shaktikanta Das said, "The first measure relates to term liquidity facility of 50,000 crores to ramping up COVID-related health infrastructure and one-tap liquidy of 15,000 crores is being opened till March 2022 under which banks can provide loans to vaccine manufacturers, hospitals, dispensaries, and also patients for treatment. Banks are expected to create a COVID loan book under this scheme with the RBI."

Das announced that special long term repo operations were also being rolled out for small finance banks to provide further support to micro, small and other unorganized sector entities. The 3-year repo operations of Rs.10,000 crore at repo rate, would be applicable till October 31, 2021, for fresh lending up to Rs 10 lakh per borrower. "In view of fresh challenges, Small Finance Banks are now permitted to regard fresh on-lending to MFIs with asset size up to Rs 500 crore, as priority sector lending, facility available up to 31 March 2022," he said.

Moreover, the RBI has also decided that the second purchase of government securities for an aggregate amount of Rs 35,000 crores under G-SAP 1.0 will be conducted on May 20, given the positive response from the market.

Build-up in input price pressures across sectors, driven in part by elevated global commodity prices remains a concern. Inflation trajectory over rest of the yr will be shaped by #COVID19 infections & impact of localised containment measures on supply chains & logistics: RBI Gov pic.twitter.com/aXNObB6G9f — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021

The RBI Governor further shared that even amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the forecast of a normal monsoon by IMD is expected to sustain rural demand and overall output in 2021-22, while also having a soothing impact on inflation pressures. Das stated that rail freight registered a growth of over 76% yr on year in April, toll collections in April suggested mobility declined but unlike abrupt halt during April 2020 and automobiles registration in April 2021 has shown moderation compared to March.

"In run-up to next MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) when our teams are analysing various incoming data, we don't expect any broad deviation from projections made in our April MPC but you'll have to wait for MPC statement due in June 1st week," said the RBI Governor.

