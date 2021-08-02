RBI Changes Salary Payments, ATM Withdrawal Rules; Here's How It Will Affect You

As per the new directions from the Reserve Bank of India, several changes have come into effect from August 1, 2021, Sunday. The new rules introduced by the central bank will affect ATM transactions, salary, pension, and EMI payments.

According to the new rules brought in by the RBI, there are certain major changes in the functioning of the bulk payment system, NACH. As per the rules, NACH will be functional for all days of the week. Earlier, it was functional only on weekdays.

What is NACH?

National Automated Clearing House is a bulk payment system responsible for the transfer of salaries, pensions, dividends, and so on to people. Furthermore, it also helps in facilitating several other payments including electricity, gas, telephone, water, EMI, mutual fund, and insurance.

NACH new rules by RBI

According to the latest update by RBI, the NACH facility which was available only on weekdays will now be functional on all the days of the week, effective from August 1, 2021.

With this, now people can conduct any kind of payments pertaining to salary, pension, EMI payments even on weekends.

ATM cash withdrawals interchange fee hiked

According to the directions of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), ATM cash withdrawals will now cost 2 rupees more as the interchange fee, which was previously Rs 15 has now been increased to Rs 17. Also, fees on financial transactions have been raised from Rs 5 to Rs 6.

The interchange fee is usually charged for using ATM cards at the machine of other banks. However, a user gets certain free ATM transactions in the home branch ATMs as well as the ATMs of other banks. The number is limited and once the user surpasses the free transaction limit, an interchange fee will be charged. According to the revised rules, users will now be eligible for five free transactions every month from their branch ATM. Furthermore, they can also avail free transactions from ATMs of other banks including three from metro cities and five from non-metro cities.

Reserve Bank of India revises rules

Earlier, a committee was set up by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in June 2019 which recommended the changes. Following the suggestions, RBI has now issued the revised rules.

