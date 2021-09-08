RBI Enhances Guidelines For Card Tokenisation; Will Ensure More Convenience For Customers

With a motive of improving customer safety and security in the payment systems, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has now enhanced the guidelines of card tokenisation services. In a recent release, the RBI has stated that the tokenisation framework will be extended to Card-on-Fite Tokenisation (CoFT) as well.

RBI enhances card tokenisation guidelines

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday released a statement enhancing its guidelines on card tokenisation frameworks. It stated that frameworks advised by circulars of January 2019 and August 2021 have now been extended to CoFT services. Furthermore, the card issuers can now offer tokenisation services as Token Service Providers (TSPs).

Now onwards, the tokenisation of cards shall be done with customer consent and will require an Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA). The RBI further mentioned that it will help in reinforcing the safety and security of the user's card data while providing convenience in card transactions. The enhancement has been done to enable several benefits for the cardholders including ease in card on file or customer card credentials.

Further, citing the risks associated with card payments, the Central Bank said that several entities requiring card payment transactions actually store the user's card details which increases the risk of data leakage and the card data being stolen. Also, several instances have been reported where card details were stolen by the merchants and were later compromised. Stolen card data can also be used to extend frauds within India through social engineering techniques, the release added.

RBI on card tokenisation

In March 2020, the Reserve Bank directed that the authorised payment aggregators and the merchants should not store actual card data which will help in reducing the valuable points in the payment system. It also highlighted that the customer will not need to input card details for every transaction under the tokenisation arrangement.

Meanwhile, the central bank has been in regular consultation with the banking industry for facilitating the transition. Earlier on August 25, RBI had extended the scope of tokenisation to several devices including laptops, desktops, and many more. It also looks forward to making more efforts towards digital payments in the country.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI)