RBI Extends Deadline For Banks To Implement New Current Account Norms Till Oct 31

On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) presented certain regulations in the circular for the implementation on the opening of the current accounts in banks. The central bank has given banks till the end of October to adopt the new current account rules that were published in 2020. The RBI had originally set the deadline on July 31.

According to the RBI circular, it states that the banks have been ordered to put in place a monitoring mechanism at both the head office and regional/zonal office levels to ensure "non-disruptive" execution of the circular and that customers are not inconvenienced unduly throughout the process.

The instructions were given by RBI in the aforementioned circulars in order to impose credit discipline among borrowers as well as to allow better monitoring by lenders. This is aimed at a graded approach on the establishment and operation of current accounts and CC/OD facilities which will be offered.

According to the news Current Account Rules

There will be no restrictions on private banks as well as any public sector banks for creating current accounts for borrowers who have not used a CC/OD facility from any bank if the banking system's exposure to such borrowers is less than Rs 5 crores.

Borrowers who have not used a bank's CC/OD service and whose banking system's exposure is more than Rs 5 crore but less than Rs 50 crores then there will be no restrictions on opening a current account. Now, the Non-lending banks can open current accounts for such debtors, but exclusively for the purpose of collection.

As the banks in a CBS environment operate in the process of the one-bank-one-customer model rather than a one-branch-one-customer model, borrowers who use the CC/OD facility are restricted because all activities may be carried out from a current account can also be carried out from a CC/OD account.

Banks will be given until October 31, 2021, to execute the circular's requirements. Banks will use this extended timescale to engage with their borrowers in order to reach mutually agreeable settlements within the scope of the circular.

According to the circular, The Reserve Bank will be notified of any remaining concerns that require regulatory attention by September 30, 2021. Any difficulties that banks are unable to address on their own will be referred to the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) for assistance.

