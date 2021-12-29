RBI Extends Regulatory Restrictions On PMC Bank Till March 2022; Draft Process Underway

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday extended the regulatory restrictions on Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank by another three months in view of the action on its draft scheme for takeover being still in the process. As stated by the central bank, the restrictions which have been extended till March 2022 as further action on the draft scheme for the takeover of the bank by the Delhi-based Unity Small Finance Bank (USFB) are in process.

Earlier, the draft scheme of amalgamation and the same was also placed in the public domain on November 20, 2021, as a part of seeking suggestions and objections if any from members, depositors, and other creditors of the bank and USFB. Apart from that, the deadline for submitting the comments was also stated till December 10, 2021.

"Action with regard to sanction of the scheme is still under process", RBI said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the restrictions have been extended on multiple occasions ever since the management board of the PMC Bank was superseded by the Reserve Bank of India. Earlier in June 2021, it was extended till December 31, 2021, for enabling the completion of its takeover. Notably, the RBI had granted in-principle approval to Centrum Financial Services for setting up a small financial Bank by taking over the crisis-hit bank.

Reserve Bank of India supersedes PMC bank's board

In September 2019, the Reserve Bank of India had superseded the board of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank and also removed its management placing it under regulatory restrictions including a cap on withdrawal by its customers amid detection of several regularities, misreporting of loans among others.

Later after granting the banking licence to USFB which is promoted by Centrum Financial Services, it enabled a draft scheme of amalgamation which emphasizes the takeover of the assets and liabilities of PMC Bank by USFB.

Notably, this also lead to the exclusion of PMC Bank along with four other banks from the list prepared by the DICGC for providing deposit insurance to its customers. Besides PMC Bank, the other five banks are Hindu Co-Operative Bank Limited, Rupee Co-Operative Bank Limited, Needs of Life Co-Operative Bank Limited, and Bidar Mahila Urban Co-Operative Bank Limited.

Image: PTI