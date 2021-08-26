RBI Extends Scope Of Tokenisation To Include Laptops, Wearable Devices

The Reserve Bank of India released a notification on Wednesday on the central bank extending the scope of permitted devices for undertaking tokenised card transactions. The extension has been made to include consumer devices such as laptops, desktops, wearables (wristwatches, bands, etc.), and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Only interested cardholders' mobile phones and tablets had access to the service previously.

RBI extends scope of card tokenisation services

In the notification, the RBI provided reference to its circular DPSS. CO. PD No.1463/02.14.003/2018-19 dated January 8, 2019, on Tokenisation - Card transactions. The update had allowed authorised card networks to offer card tokenisation services to any token requestor subject to certain conditions by the RBI. This directive was issued under Section 10 (2) read with Section 18 of Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (Act 51 of 2007). The notification was signed by P. Vasudevan, Chief General Manager of the RBI.

In the past couple of months, an increase in the volume of tokenised card transactions has been noticed by the central bank. This led to a review and analysis of the trend seen by people. Following the review of the framework and consideration of stakeholder comments, the scope of tokenisation has been expanded to cover consumer devices such as laptops, desktops, wearables (wristwatches, bands, etc.), Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and so on. All other terms of the circular referred to in the notification will remain in effect. This programme will make card transactions safer, more secure, and more convenient for users.

RBI reviews economic condition in India and challenges faced by the central bank

Meanwhile, the RBI has also been looking into the current economic status in the country and has been analysing the challenges faced by the bank. The challenges are being looked at from a domestic and global perspective, interlinking with the effects on the numerous operations of the central bank. This is in addition to the effects of the recent policies undertaken by RBI to reduce the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy. Earlier this month, the 590th meeting of the central board of directors at the RBI was held to discuss the same. The virtual meeting was chaired by Governor Shaktikanta Das.

