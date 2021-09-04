RBI Fines Bombay Mercantile Co-operative Bank Over Violating Regulatory Compliance

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, September 3, imposed a penalty of Rs 50 lakh on Bombay Mercantile Co-operative Bank, Mumbai for deficiency in regulatory compliance. The regulator in its order also imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakhs on Akola District Central Co-operative Bank Limited, Akola (Maharashtra) for non-compliance with certain provisions of Know Your Customer (KYC) norms.

The RBI said in its orders that the penalty on Bombay Mercantile Co-operative Bank Ltd was imposed for non-compliance with directions contained in the Reserve Bank of India (Co-operative Banks - Interest Rate on Deposits) Directions, 2016 and specific directions under the Supervisory Action Framework (SAF).

The RBI conducted the statutory inspection of the bank with reference to the bank's financial position as of March 31, 2019. The inspection report revealed that it had offered interest rates on NRE deposits higher than those offered by it on comparable domestic rupee term deposits. Also, unsecured advances were sanctioned by the bank.

In another statement, the RBI said the inspection report of the Akola District Central Co-operative Bank based on its financial position as of March 31, 2019, revealed that it had failed to put in place a robust system for alerts as part of effective identification and monitoring of suspicious transactions.

RBI informed that in both cases, penalties are imposed based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their customers.

RBI Imposes Rs 25 Lakh Penalty On Axis Bank

Earlier, on September 1, informed that private sector lender Axis Bank Ltd has been imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 25 lakh for violation of rules. The regulator in its order said that the private bank showed non-compliance with certain provisions of Know Your Customer (KYC) norms which led to the action. The penalty was imposed after the RBI carried out scrutiny in the matter.

RBI in a statement said, “A scrutiny was carried out by RBI during February 2020 and March 2020 in a customer account maintained with the bank and it was observed that the bank had failed to comply with the aforesaid directions issued by RBI, ie., the bank failed to monitor/carry out on-going due diligence in the said account to ensure that the transactions were consistent with its knowledge about the customer, customer’s business and risk profile".

(With PTI inputs)

(Image credit: PTI)