RBI Governor Cautions Against Crypto Trading; Calls It 'threat To Financial Stability'

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das cautioned investors on Thursday saying that private cryptocurrencies are a threat to macroeconomic and financial stability. He said that it will undermine the RBI's ability to deal with challenges. Such assets have no underlying whatsoever, not even a tulip, the RBI Governor said.

"I have spelt out the RBI's stand before too. Our position is very clear. Private cryptocurrency is a big threat to India’s macroeconomic and financial stability. They will undermine the RBI's ability to deal with issues on the two fronts," said Das, in a post-monetary policy press conference.

Similar concerns on such assets were expressed by the RBI earlier and assume significance as they come days after the Union Budget levied a 30% tax on gains made on cryptocurrency trading. The crypto stakeholders had welcomed the move as one that legitimises their trade.

"The RBI Governor said that it is his duty to caution investors, and told them to keep in mind that they are investing at their own risk. Using a historical context to make a point on the value of such instruments, Das said, investors need to keep in mind that the cryptocurrency has no underlying, not even a tulip."

'Digital rupee will be like normal, physical rupee': RBI

Talking about RBI's Digital rupee, Das stated that the same will be launched in 2022-23 but didn't give a timeline for its release. He said that Digital Rupee will be just like the paper rupee, just that the form will be electronic or digital.

“Like how you keep the paper rupee in your wallet, the digital rupee will be kept in the device. There is no difference between the two. The only difference between Digital Rupee and cryptocurrency is that the former will be issued by the RBI. Like the rupee note, this will also be part of the liability. Cryptocurrencies are privately-created products,” said RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar during the virtual meeting.

This comes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her Budget 2022 speech, proposed the introduction of a Digital Rupee.

“Introduction of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will give a big boost to the digital economy. Digital currency will also lead to a more efficient and cheaper currency management system. It is, therefore, proposed to introduce Digital Rupee, using blockchain and other technologies, to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India starting 2022-23,” she had said.

Image: PTI, Unsplash