RBI Governor Das Says Global Economy Has Recovered But Is 'not Out Of Woods' Amid COVID

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday warned that the global economy was “not yet out of woods” as COVID contagion continued to infect people. Speaking at the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India (FIMMDA-PDAI) Annual Conference, RBI Guv Das highlighted that although the economies are recovering and GDPs were on a positive trajectory, countries have not fully bounced back. His statement came as India's GDP grew by 20.1% in the April-June 2021 quarter as compared to the first quarter of the 2020-21 financial year.

“During May last year, in one of my statements, I had noted that COVID-19 has crippled the global economy…It has been more than a year since. While there are signs of recovery, we are not yet out of the woods," he said.

'RBI completed borrowing programme'

Guv Das also stated that through various measures, RBI completed its borrowing programme in a non-disruptive manner and also created congenial conditions for other segments of the financial market including the financial bond market. "The stabilisation of credit spreads across the rating ladder resulted in issuances of corporate bonds to the tune of ₹7.72 lakh crore in 2020-21," he said at the conference. Elaborating upon the central bank’s measures on tacking the pandemic, he asserted that RBI took several “conventional, unconventional and innovative measures” in areas of monetary policy and liquidity.

India's GDP grows at 20.1%

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has announced a growth in India's GDP by 20.1 per cent in the April-June 2021 quarter as compared to the first quarter of the 2020-21 financial year. The gross domestic product (GDP) had contracted by 24.4 per cent in the corresponding April-June quarter of 2020-21, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO). The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, compared to which the economy has rebounded. China, which gained profits by exporting COVID equipment and protective gear, has recorded a growth of 7.9 per cent in the April-June period of 2021.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI)