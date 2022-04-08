RBI Governor Delivers Statement On Monetary Policy; Inflation Expected To Rise To 5.7%

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday announced that the Central bank has kept the repo rate - the key lending rate – unchanged. The Governor announced the decision while delivering the first monetary policy of the new financial year. The Governor informed that the real GDP growth for 2022-23 has been projected at 7.2 per cent.

"The Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to leave the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent. The MPC also voted unanimously to keep stance accommodative," RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said in a video address on Friday. It is noteworthy that the key lending rate remains unchanged for nearly two years now. The repo rate was last cut on 22 May 2020 during the onset of the covid-induced lockdown. The rate has remained at a historic low of 4 per cent since then.

Inflation expected to rise to 5.7 per cent from projected 4.5

The Governor mentioned the many challenges faced by the markets in the past year including the Russia-Ukraine war. “Now, two years later as we were emerging out of the pandemic situation, the global economy has seen tectonic shifts beginning 24th February with the commencement of the war in Europe, followed by sanctions and escalating geopolitical tensions,” the RBI Governor stated. He stated that inflation is expected to rise to 5.7 per cent for the financial year. Earlier, the bank had projected an inflation rate of 4.5 per cent for the year.

“Caught in the cross-currents of multiple headwinds, our approach needs to be cautious but proactive in mitigating the adverse impact on India's growth, inflation and financial conditions,” Shaktikanta Das said. “While the pandemic quickly morphed from a health crisis to one of life and livelihood, conflict in Europe has the potential to derail the global economy,” he added.

Furthermore, the Governor noted that the country was confronted with “new but humongous challenges”. He mentioned the shortage in key commodities and the falling of international financial architecture that led to extreme volatility in the commodity and financial markets. Das went on to mention the approach necessary to strengthen financial position amid such challenges.

"I am emphasizing three different aspects which place us in a position that would enable us to deal with the merging crisis and challenges. First, significant improvement in the external sector. Second, Foreign Exchange Reserves are at very comfortable levels. Third, substantial strengthening of the financial sector," Das said.

