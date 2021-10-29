RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das's Tenure Extended By Three Years; Here's A Look At His Career

The Central government has extended the tenure of Shaktikanta Das as Governor of the Reserve Bank of India by three years. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. Das's term was supposed to end on 10 December 2021, however, with the current extension, it will now end in December 2024. The RBI Governor will now continue to guide the central bank through India's post-COVID economic recovery.

An official statement by the Department of Personnel and Training informed, "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the reappointment of Shaktikanta Das as Reserve Bank of India Governor for a period of three years beyond 10.12.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

Shaktikanta Das, a 1980 batch IAS officer, was appointed as the 25th governor of the Reserve Bank of India on 12 December 2018. His appointment to the position came after a sudden resignation by then-Governor Urjit Patel with immediate effect, citing "personal reasons". Patel took over as RBI governor on 4 September 2016 for a three-year term.

Who is Shaktikanta Das?

A retired 1980 batch IAS officer, Shaktikanta Das is currently serving as the 25th governor of the Reserve Bank of India. Before he was appointed RBI Governor, he worked at various positions for both the Central government as well as state governments.

He was also the former Revenue Secretary and was a member of the 15th Finance Commission and G20 Sherpa of India. Having experience of more than 38 years in various areas, Das has held important positions in the field of finance, taxation, infrastructure, and industries. Apart from that, he has also represented India at various international forums such as IMF, BRICS, and SAARC.

Das has also served as an Alternate Governor in the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), New Development Bank (NDB), and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). During his long tenure in the finance ministry, he has directly worked with the preparation of around eight Union budgets.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India has kept its benchmark rates unchanged fir the eighth time in a row during its monetary policy review in October.

