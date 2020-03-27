The Debate
India Inc. Responds To RBI's Massive Coronavirus Measures; CII Chief Issues Statement

Economy

Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) president Vikram Shreekant Kirloskar welcomed the measures announced by the RBI to safeguard India's economy

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:

Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) president Vikram Shreekant Kirloskar welcomed the measures announced by the RBI to safeguard the economy amid the battle with the coronavirus. Reacting to the measures announced by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, Kirloskar hoped that the three big announcements made by the central bank would be the answers that SMEs and industrial sector were looking for. Further, he opined that despite a moratorium being issued on term loans, the amount still has to be paid back and hence appealed to people to work collectively to ensure that they were solvent after coming out of the crisis. 

WATCH the most important RBI briefing: From Repo rate slash to 3-month EMI moratorium

Watch what the CII president had to say in the video above 

