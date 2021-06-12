RBI Increases ATM Interchange Fee And Withdrawal Charges; Here's How It Affects Customers

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 10 allowed banks to hike ATM transaction charges on the recommendations of a committee. The central bank released a circular, allowing banks to increase charges for cash and non-cash ATM transactions beyond the free monthly permissible limit from August 1, 2021. The RBI even noted that the last change in interchange fee structure for ATM transactions was in 2012, while the charges payable by customers were last revised in 2014.

All you need to know

Now, according to the circular, RBI has given banks the green signal to allow an increase in interchange fee per transaction from Rs 15 to Rs 17 for financial transactions. The central bank has also allowed an increase in non-financial transactions from Rs 5 to Rs 6 in all centres. The customers will, however, be eligible for five free transactions (inclusive of financial and non-financial transactions) every month from their own bank ATMs but they will be required to pay more for transactions conducted beyond the limit.

They will have to pay Rs 21 per transaction, instead of Rs 20, if they exceed the monthly limit of free transactions. It is worth noting that this increase will be effective from January 1, 2021. Further, customers have been allowed three free transactions from ATMs of other banks in metro cities and five transactions in non-metro cities.

The RBI said that the charges have been allowed to increase given the increasing cost of ATM deployment and expenses towards ATM maintenance incurred by banks/white label ATM operators, as also considering the need to balance expectations of stakeholder entities and customer convenience. It is imperative to note that the ATMs are deployed by banks for serving their own customers and also provide service to other banks’ customers as acquires where they earn interchange income. Moreover, the RBI said that in addition to the aforementioned increase in rates, taxes - if any - shall be additionally payable by the customer.

“These instructions shall also apply, mutatis mutandis, to transactions done at Cash Recycler Machines (other than for cash deposit transactions),” RBI said.

According to the circular, the central bank had set up a committee in June 2019 under the chairmanship of the chief executive of the Indian Banks' Association to review the entire gamut of ATM charges and fees with a particular focus on interchange structure for ATM transactions. The RBI said the suggestions of the panel were comprehensively examined.

(Image: Pixabay/Shutterstock)