RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 4%, Retains GDP Growth Target At 9.5% For 2021-22

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday kept interest rates unchanged at 4 per cent and informed to continue with an accommodative stance as long as necessary. The press briefing was addressed by Governor Shaktikanta Das who added that a preemptive monetary policy at this stage could threaten the nascent and hesitant recovery that is trying to secure foothill in extremely difficult conditions. Since the start of the pandemic, the Monetary Policy Committee of India (MPC) has prioritised revival of growth to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, added RBI Governor.

RBI's Shaktikanta Das addresses press conference

The RBI Governor said, "the MPC will continue with the accommodative stance as long as necessary to support a struggling economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The supply-side drivers could be transitory while demand-pull pressures remain inert, given the slack in the economy. A pre-emptive monetary policy response at this stage may kill the nascent and hesitant recovery that is trying to secure a foothold in extremely difficult conditions."

This is the seventh time that the rates have been kept unchanged amid the hardening inflation and looming scare of the COVID-19 third wave.

Mentioning that India is currently "in a much better position compared to June 2021," the RBI Governor added that the GDP growth target will be retained at 9.5 per cent. The GDP estimation by the Central bank came at a time while various agencies have already reduced their GDP forecast for India amid looming concerns over a possible third wave. Last month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had sharply cut its 2021-22 economic growth forecast for India by 300 basis points to 9.5 per cent.

RBI on inflation

CPI inflation is now projected at 5.7 percent during 2021-22, higher than the previous forecast of 5.1 percent, informed Shaktikanta Das. CPI inflation is pegged at 5.9 per cent in Q2; 5.3 per cent in Q3; and 5.8 per cent in Q4 of 2021-22, with risks broadly balanced, the MPC said. CPI inflation for Q1:2022-23 is projected at 5.1 percent

The RBI Governor further added that it will hold GSAP auctions on August 12 and August 26. G-SAP has been successful in anchoring yield expectations. Das significantly asserted, "economic activity has evolved broadly along expected lines". However, extra steps are needed to maintain the supply-demand balance as outlook for aggregate demand is improving but underlying conditions are still weak.