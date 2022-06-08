RBI Monetary Policy: Repo Rate, Inflation Forecast; Key Announcements By Shaktikanta Das

In a development, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday raised the repo rate - the key lending rate by 50 basis points to 4.90% as inflation continues to remain above its comfort level. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das informed that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) vote to increase the lending rate was unanimous and has decided to keep its stance on withdrawal from the accommodative set during the pandemic period. The rate hike comes on the back of a 40 bps hike put into effect at an unscheduled meeting held on May 4 by the RBI.

Explaining the MPC vote to raise the lending rate, the RBI Governor said that the process of economic recovery continues to get affected due to the increased inflation. He stated that inflation is likely to remain over the upper tolerance band. Meanwhile, he further added that the RBI will continue to work proactively towards normal monetary conditions after the economic damage caused by the pandemic.

Announcements made by RBI Governor at monetary policy speech:

The MPC voted unanimously to increase the policy repo rate by 50 bps to 4.90%

The standing deposit facility - the SDF rate - stands adjusted to 4.65% and the marginal standing facility - MSF rate and bank rate - to 5.15%

India's GDP growth in 2021-22 stood at 8.7% on May 31st according to the provisional estimates released by the National Statistical Office.

Real GDP growth for FY 2022-23 has been retained at 7.2%.

Inflation further increased to 7.8% in April 2022.

RBI raises the inflation forecast to 6.7% for FY23 from an earlier estimate of 5.7%

Urban cooperative banks allowed to provide door-step banking services.

RBI permits rural cooperative banks to extend finance to commercial real estate.

Limits for individual housing loans extended by urban cooperative banks & rural cooperative banks are being revised upwards by over 100%

Limit on recurring e-payments raised to Rs 15,000 from Rs 5,000 to further facilitate transactions.

Credit cards, starting with RuPay credit cards, can be linked to UPI accounts.

RBI inflation forecast assumes a price of $105/barrel for Indian crude oil.

RBI to focus on withdrawal of accommodative policy to counter inflation.

Edible oil prices remain under pressure due to global supply conditions.

Tense global situation brings uncertainty to domestic inflation outlook.

Furthermore, the RBI Governor also stated that a normal monsoon, a further cut in VAT by states on motor fuel, and government measures would ease inflation. Governor Das stated that the repo rate continues to remain below the pre-pandemic level.

Image: ANI