RBI Monetary Policy: Repo Rate Remains Unchanged At 4%, GDP Growth steady At 9.5%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday informed that the repo rate remained unchanged at 4% for the ninth consecutive time. RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) maintained a status quo on key rates and retained the repo rate amid the COVID-19 Omicron variant scare. Before this, the central bank had last revised the policy rate on May 22, 2020, where it cut the interest rate to a historic low.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday made the review announcements in a press conference amid the new COVID-19 scare. With India reporting over two dozen cases of the fresh variant, the economic situation remains unpredictable as a possible third wave of COVID-19 looms over the country.

However, RBI Governor Das informed that the India Repo rate remains unchanged at 4%, while maintaining an ‘accommodative stance’ as long as necessary, referring to its willingness to either cut rates or maintain status quo.

"Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate at 4% & the stance remains accommodative. MSF rate and bank rate remain unchanged at 4.25%. Reverse repo rate also remains unchanged at 3.35%," RBI Governor said in the press conference held post the MPC meeting.

Furthermore, the RBI Governor said that the central bank was committed to its 'accommodative' stance in order to broaden growth impulses as he reiterated that the production of capital goods in the country is above pre-pandemic levels for the third month in a row.

'GDP growth retained at 9.5%', says Governor

Speaking about the GDP growth, Governor Das said, "The projection for real GDP growth is retained at 9.5% in 2021-22, consisting of 6.6% in Q3, & 6% in Q4. Real GDP growth is projected at 17.2% for Q1 of 2022-23 and at 7.8% for Q2 of 2022-23." However, the Governor also noted that the CPI inflation remains to be an area of concern.

"The persistence of CPI inflation excluding food & fuel since June 2020 is an area of policy concern in view of input cost pressures that could rapidly be transmitted to retail inflation as demand strengthens," the Governor said. He further added that the CPI inflation is projected at 5.3% in 2021-22 with 5.1% in Q3, and 5.7% in Q4 with risk broadly balanced.

Image: Twitter