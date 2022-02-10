RBI Monetary Policy Review: What To Expect? Repo Rate, Inflation And More Explained

Following the announcement of the Union Budget on February 1 for the fiscal year 2022-23, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) six-membered Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is set to announce the monetary policies on Thursday. While analysts had correctly said that the central bank is likely to retain the current repo rate, RBI has maintained the status quo on the benchmark interest rate. The RBI MPC headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das unveiled the policy resolution after deliberations that began on February 7, which was delayed by a day owing to the Maharashtra government's declaration on the public holiday marking Lata Mangeshkar's demise.

The RBI Monetary Policy Review is significant as the 2022 Union Budget contains an increased borrowing schedule/programme while expansion of the country's credit line system will boost employment opportunities and the entrepreneurial skills of citizens.

What is repo rate?

Repo stands for 'repurchase option' or 'repurchase agreement' which allows banks to borrow funds from other banks or financial institutions. Generally, such loans are prescribed against government securities with an enforceable contract to purchase those securities after a specific duration and predetermined rates. Understandably so, the securities' price at the time of re-purchase is more than the price at the time of sale.

The rate at which the central bank of a country (RBI in the case of India) borrows from the market or other banks/funds to reduce surplus liquidity. The repo rate fluctuates as per the regulatory bank and monetary authorities to curb inflation as in the case of inflation, the RBI generally increases the rate so as to keep cash inflow in the system in check. Repo rate is also a policy wherein the RBI regulates the flow of money in the market.

For instance, the central bank borrows money from other banks, commercial funds and returns the amount with interest in accordance with the reverse repo rate applicable during the fiscal year. This encourages the commercial entities to initiate funds and deposits with the central bank, thus earning returns. Pertinently, this checks the money available in the market for people to borrow.

On Thursday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das projected India's real GDP growth for the Fiscal Year 2022-23 at 7.8%. He also announced the decision to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4% whereas the reverse repo rate will also remain at 3.35%.

Inflation target

The FY23 inflation target has been reduced to 4.5% which includes Quarter 1 inflation at 4.9%, Q2 inflation at 5%, Q3 inflation at 4% and Q4 inflation at 4.2%.

"We have made effort to limit the disruption to economic activity. While CPI edged higher, it is along expected lines. Core inflation remains elevated and headline inflation is expected to peak in Q4 FY22 and turn moderate in H2GY23. Continued policy support is warranted for durable, broad-based recovery," said the RBI governor.

According to Brickwork Ratings, the outlook on inflation and growth would be unchanged for the current fiscal, while the statement is keenly awaited for its forward guidance on inflation and the GDP for the next fiscal, PTI has reported. The MPC had been tasked by the government to keep inflation in the range of 2-6 per cent, the report added.