RBI Projects Real GDP Growth At 7.8% For 2022-23; Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 4%

Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das projected India's real GDP growth for the Fiscal Year 2022-23 at 7.8%. He also announced the decision to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4% whereas the reverse repo rate will also remain at 3.35%. Das credited India's recovery trajectory to factors such as large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 and the Centre's policy measures to ensure that livelihoods are not impacted during the pandemic.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das remarked, "The evolving macroeconomic environment is being rendered highly uncertain by divergent policy actions and intentions by Central banks across the world. Financial market volatility and geopolitical tensions are adding layers of ambivalence to the overall global outlook. Notwithstanding a highly transmissible third wave driven by the Omicron variant of COVID-19, India is charting a different course of recovery from the rest of the world."

He added, "This recovery is supported by large-scale vaccination and sustained fiscal and monetary support. Once again, frontline warriors have admirably risen to the call of duty. As we gain valuable experience from repeated waves of the pandemic, our overall responses are becoming nuanced and calibrated. Protecting life is paramount and protecting livelihood is rising in the hierarchy of priorities. The focus is on securing the economic and financial conditions of the vulnerable, the wage earners, and all those who have been affected the most."