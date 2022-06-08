RBI Raises Inflation Forecast To 6.7% For FY'23 From Earlier Estimate Of 5.7%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday hiked the inflation forecast to 6.7% for the Fiscal Year 2022-2023. The rate was upped by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) from 5.7%, predicted in April, in the wake of the uncomfortable spike in food and fuel prices, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. The upward trend comes due to skyrocketing crude oil prices and domestic retail inflation, mainly due to the Russia-Ukraine war, Das added.

Given the current trend, the MPC also projected inflation at 7.2% in June (Quarter 1) and 7.4% in September (Quarter 2). However, it could come down to 6.2% in the Third Quarter in December and subsequently to 5.8% in the fourth quarter in March.

#LIVE | With the assumption of a normal monsoon, in 2022 and average crude oil price in the Indian basket of 105 dollars per barrel, inflation is now projected at 6.7% in 2022-23: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Dashttps://t.co/hBNv8QrX25 pic.twitter.com/0GPwFikb33 — Republic (@republic) June 8, 2022

The RBI governor flagged that although the normal south-west monsoon would increase Kharif crop production, the economic growth will be hindered in case the geopolitical situation remained tight, keeping the commodity market "on the edge" due to supply-chain bottlenecks.

The new inflation projection comes after RBI in its April monetary policy predicted a 5.7% for the current Financial year. The rates were as follows: 6.3% for the first quarter, 5.8% for the second quarter, 5.4% for the third quarter, and 5.1% for the fourth quarter.

RBI hikes benchmark repo rate to reverse inflation

The RBI on Wednesday also raised the repo rate - the key lending rate by 50 basis points to 4.90% as inflation continues to remain above its comfort level. Earlier, experts had claimed that the Central bank was set to raise the lending rate by 25-50 points to counter the rising inflation.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das informed that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) vote to increase the lending rate was unanimous and has decided to keep its stance on withdrawal from the accommodative set during the pandemic period.

Earlier in May, the RBI had raised the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.40%, making the current hike the second such rise in a row. The RBI Governor cited the Ukraine war as a reason for the increased inflation. The reverse repo rate was earlier hiked for the first time since August 2018 in May, taking it to 3.75%.

