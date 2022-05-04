RBI Raises Repo Rate By 40 Basis Points To Counter The Rising Inflation

In a development, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday raised the repo rate - the key lending rate – by 40 basis points to 4.40% to counter the rising inflation. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, in a press briefing, announced that its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the repo rate by 40 basis points. The reverse repo rate has been hiked, for the first time since August 2018, taking it to 3.75%.

RBI Hikes Interest Rate

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday announced that the Central bank raised the repo rate by 40 basis points. “MPC voted unanimously to increase policy repo rates by 40 bps with immediate effect,” the RBI Governor said in a press briefing. “Withdrawal of liquidity through this increase in the CRR would be of the order of Rs 87,000 cr,” he added. Das further informed that the decision was taken by the MPC of the central bank in its off-cycle meeting held between May 2 and 4.

Speaking about the MPC decision, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the decision was taken in view of the recent impact suffered by the Indian economy. He said that the rising inflation, geopolitical tensions, high crude oil prices and shortage of commodities globally led to the decision. Das noted that India was “not an island in this globally connected world” while explaining the MPC decision. This comes after the RBI Governor in April stated that inflation was expected to rise to 5.7% for the financial due to escalating geopolitical tensions.

India is tackling higher inflation: RBI Governor

However, speaking at the RBI press conference in Mumbai, Shaktikanta Das claimed that the Indian economy has managed to tackle “higher inflation” unleashed by the Russia-Ukraine war that affected the global market in recent times. “I had earlier highlighted how the Russia-Ukraine conflict causing volatility in the markets. The Indian economy has managed to weather the shock so far. India is tackling higher inflation unleashed by the war,” he said.

“The International Monetary Funds has noted that economic effects of the war spreading across the world. IMF's statement resembles the statement I read in April. India is not an island in this globally connected world,” the RBI Governor said while explaining the recent changes in the central bank’s economic policy.

The RBI Governor went on to add that “Inflation must be tamed to keep the Indian economy resolute.” Explaining the inflation in the country, Das said, “The sharp acceleration in headline CPI inflation in March 2022 to 7% was propelled in particular by food inflation. Nine out of the 12 food subgroups registered an increase in inflation in the month of March. High-frequency price indicators for April indicate the persistence of food price pressures.” Governor Shaktikanta Das further added that the increased fuel prices also pushed the rise in inflation in the country. He further mentioned the rise in prices of edible oils due to restrictions in key producing countries and the “loss of sunflower oil output due to the war” as reasons for the recent hike in food inflation. Das also added that poultry and dairy prices also saw an elevation in recent times.

India's external sector remains resilient: RBI

Meanwhile, the RBI Governor also lauded the country’s export policy and said that the services exports reached a new height in March. “India's external sector has remained resilient amidst formidable headwinds. Provisional data suggest that India's merchandise exports remain strong in April this year and services exports reached a new height in March 2022,” Das said.

“Potential market opportunities have opened due to geopolitical conditions and the recent trade agreements and a few more trade agreements are also expected to materialise in the coming months,” the RBI Governor added. He further said that the economic situation is fast-changing and the central bank decision will be tailored accordingly.

Image: ANI