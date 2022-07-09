RBI Sees Inflation Easing Down In 2nd Half Of 2022-23, Backed By Positive Supply Outlook

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said that Inflation will decrease further in the second half of 2022-23, as supply constraints ease and High Frequency Indicators improve. He was speaking at the ongoing Kautilya Economic Conclave, organised by the Institute of Economic Growth, New Delhi. He further stated that this will preclude the chances of hard-landing monetary decisions.

It's important to mention that the current inflation numbers are out of the comfort zone of the RBI, with the retail inflation above the upper tolerance band of 6% for the fifth consecutive month in a row. Moreover, for more than a year, the wholesale inflation has also been running in double digits. The financial regulator, RBI's mandate is to keep the inflation at 4 per cent with a tolerance range of 2 per cent on either side.

RBI's flexible inflation management framework

The events that unfolded in the recent past and triggered inflation in the upward direction were tamed, keeping the flexible inflation targeting mechanism of the RBI to balance growth and price levels.

India was hit by a devastating second wave of COVID-19 from April 2021 to June 2021, which led to localised lockdowns, supply disruptions and an increase in the retail margins, which pushed the retail inflation above the 6 per cent mark during the period from May-June 2021. The price levels shot up further after the rise in global commodity prices, Das said at the event.

"The inflationary pressures occurred even as there was unprecedented damage inflicted by the pandemic on economic activity - real GDP contracted by a humungous 23.8% in the first quarter of 2020-21 and by as much as 6.6 per cent in the full financial year 2020-21," he said.

MPC maintains 'Status Quo' to rein in Inflation

In this backdrop, RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the 'Status Quo' on the key lending rates or the repo rate during the pandemic despite the inflation on a few occasions, breaking the tolerance band of 6 per cent. He further stressed on the stance of maintaining the Status Quo, saying it has already looked through the high inflation in the coming times, which would entrench the economic recovery.

"Since the inflationary episode lacked any significant demand-pull component, any policy tightening at that juncture would have been detrimental to growth and extracted heavy social costs without being effective in containing inflation pressures," he added.

